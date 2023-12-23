TÜRKIYES FIRST INDIGENOUS FIGHTER JET KAAN SET TO TAKE TO THE SKIES FOR ITS INAUGURAL FLIGHT

Türkiye is set to experience a historic moment in the field of defense and aviation in the upcoming week. The first flight of the indigenous combat aircraft, KAAN, is expected to take place on December 27, marking its rendezvous with the sky.



The maiden flight of the national combat aircraft KAAN, considered Türkiye's most ambitious technological project, will be the focus in the coming week.



Developed by the Turkish Aerospace and Space Industry (TUSAŞ), KAAN is scheduled to take its place in the sky on December 27.



On March 17, KAAN emerged from the hangar and positioned itself at the runway. Over the past nine months, it has been prepared by Turkish engineers to meet the sky. It successfully completed the tests for its inaugural flight mission.



With a wing span of 14 meters, a height of 6 meters, and a length of 21 meters, KAAN boasts a single-seat cockpit.



Capable of reaching a maximum altitude of 55,000 feet, KAAN can fly 1.8 times the speed of sound at 40,000 feet. Notable features of KAAN include its twin engines, high maneuverability, low radar visibility, the ability to carry internal weapons, and electronic warfare capabilities.



Türkiye will join the ranks of countries with fifth-generation fighter jets with KAAN.



The national combat aircraft will provide strategic attack capabilities against all air-to-air and air-to-ground targets, distinguishing itself with high air combat range, supersonic speed, and precise and effective strike capabilities.







