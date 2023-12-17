Türkiye neutralizes PKK/YPG so-called leader Sirvan Hasan in Syria

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said on Sunday that it had "neutralized" Sirvan Hasan, one of the so-called leaders of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG, in an operation carried out in the eastern Syrian region of Deir ez-Zor.

The region is about 230 kilometers (143 miles) from the Turkish border.

The operation was conducted after determining the location of Sirvan Hasan, also known as Roni Velat, a member of the PKK/YPG and the so-called field commander in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, according to security sources.

The National Intelligence Organization "neutralized" Hasan in targeted operation in Deir ez-Zor after identifying him as someone involved in terrorist activities from 2011 to 2013.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













