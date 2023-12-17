MARKING 750TH ANNIVERSARY OF POET AND MYSTIC RUMIS PASSING, TURKISH PRESIDENT STRESSES TOLERANCE

Türkiye's president on Sunday stressed the importance of tolerance and "standing with the oppressed" in a message commemorating prominent 13th-century poet, mystic, and Muslim scholar Mevlana Rumi.

In his message, marking the 750th anniversary of the passing of Mevlana Rumi, better known in the West as just Rumi, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "Following in the footsteps of Rumi, we will continue to stand by the oppressed and victimized regardless of their religion, origin, color of skin or identity," he said.

Calling Rumi "one of the pillars of our geography and civilization," he added: "On the occasion of this night, we remember with gratitude our martyrs who gave their lives for our calls to prayer, our homeland, our flag, our independence and future, and salute our heroic veterans on behalf of our nation."

ISRAEL'S ONGOING AGGRESSION



Erdoğan also said that the world "needs more than ever" the empathy and tolerance Rumi championed, especially in the face of the ongoing Israeli aggression, which has taken almost 20,000 lives in Gaza since Oct. 7, most of them women and children.

Saying that Türkiye will continue its efforts to make sure "Israeli officials are brought to justice," he added, "We have been following with pain the brutality, massacre and barbarism that have taken place in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories since Oct. 7."

"The Israeli administration, which has the unconditional support of some countries, continues to shed blood, take lives, and murder children by constantly increasing the level of oppression. International institutions, whose duty is to ensure peace and security, do not take any steps in the face of the earth-shattering cries of the oppressed people of Gaza," Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan said he is certain followers of Rumi will continue to stand with Gazans.

Separately, at a ceremony in the city of Konya, where Rumi passed away, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also touched on Israel's ongoing aggression in Gaza,.

"A complete human tragedy is taking place in Palestine, especially in Gaza," he said, adding that Rumi's efforts for tolerance and compassion were meant to prevent such catastrophes and tragedies.