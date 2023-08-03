Several members of PKK terrorist organization detained in Istanbul

In a raid on a PKK terrorist organization cell house in Istanbul, explosive materials believed to be used in bomb-making were discovered. During the operation, 11 individuals were detained, and it was revealed that two suspects had left three mechanisms in an attempt to start a fire in the Sultangazi City Forest.

The suspects, D.B. and S.A., disclosed that they were influenced by an individual known as 'RODEM', a member of the terrorist organization. They were shown videos of masked members, and they were in communication with a person abroad who provided funds for materials that could be used in explosives.

S.D. and Y.E. were identified as the individuals who prepared and provided the explosive device, which accidentally exploded when they attempted to leave it in a store in a shopping mall.

Following the investigation, the cell house in Bahçelievler was located, leading to the capture of S.D, Y.E, M.Y, M.E.Y, Ç.K, and Ö.G. A search of the cell house revealed significant quantities of pyrotechnic explosive material, match head medicine, liquid chemicals, crystalline substance, gel fuel, plastic pieces, gel capsules, instant glue, empty cigarette packages, chip boxes, small containers, and syringes, all of which could be used in constructing explosive devices.

During ongoing investigations, M.Y. and Y.E. were detained, and it was discovered that they had left three devices in the Sultangazi City Forest, which were later seized before causing any harm.

Additionally, an individual named M.İ.Y, known for aiding in money transfer and having a record of financing terrorism, was apprehended.

The authorities have detained a total of 11 individuals in connection with the case, and the investigation is still ongoing.



