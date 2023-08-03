Minister of Interior reports 29,032 operations against terrorist organizations in 60 days

The statements from Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya's social media were as follows:

"In the last 60 days, a total of 29,032 operations have been conducted against terrorist organizations. In these operations, 172 terrorists (dead, injured, surrendered) have been neutralized." he said.

Adding that "Within the last 60 days, units affiliated with the Gendarmerie and Police Organizations conducted: 27,783 operations were carried out. In these operations: 199 were arrested, 130 were placed under judicial control. 148 terrorists were neutralized from PKK terrorist organization. 1,020 operations were conducted. In these operations: 254 were arrested. 270 were placed under judicial control against FETÖ terrorist organization."

"Against ISIS terrorist organization: 178 operations were conducted. In these operations: 77 were arrested. 45 were placed under judicial control. 22 terrorists were neutralized. Against far-left organizations: 51 operations were conducted. In these operations: 79 individuals were detained. Among them: 10 were arrested. 20 were placed under judicial control. 2 terrorists were neutralized."

"I congratulate our heroic personnel who conducted these operations, May God protect you from harm."

The Minister finished his statment saying that: "Know that our fight against terrorism will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized."