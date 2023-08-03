German PKK terrorist Eva Maria Steiger killed in Turkish Armed Forces operation

Counter-terrorism efforts continue at full speed within and beyond Türkiye's borders. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statement, "We will continue until there is not a single terrorist left," drives the ongoing operations, achieving success day by day.

With successful and determined operations both domestically and across borders, the terrorist group members are being captured one by one, including foreigners who join the ranks of bloodthirsty terrorist organizations from abroad.

Among them was Eva Maria Steiger, a German citizen, who had joined the PKK terrorist organization in 2018.

Using the codename Elefterai Hambi, Eva Maria Steiger was killed in a pinpoint air operation conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in 2019 in the Sedare region of Gara Mountain, which serves as one of PKK's main bases in Duhok province, northern Iraq, which has been determined recently.

It has also been determined that the female terrorist, who had received military and ideological training at the so-called Apollo Academies Command of the PKK, had joined the terrorist organization while studying in Memmingen, Germany.

The female terrorist had first crossed into northern Syria and participated in conflicts in regions such as Ayn El Arab, Deyr Ez Zor, Münbiç, Resulayn, and Tel Abyad. Subsequently, she was found to have moved to terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq.

During a reconnaissance operation targeting a military base in the Sedare region of Gara Mountain, it was reported that she and the terrorist group she was with were neutralized.

The German terrorist was also reported to be the close associate of Zozan Çewlik, code-named Emine Serinyel, one of the top figures in the PKK's female structure. Emine Serinyel is on the Turkish Ministry of Interior's most-wanted terrorist list, with a reward of 10 million Turkish liras on the red list.

It was learned that the female terrorist, being proficient in German, English, French, and Italian, had also occasionally provided guidance and translation services to delegations visiting terrorist camps from abroad.

Eva Maria Steiger became the 7th foreigner terrorist killed in the ranks of the PKK terrorist organization.

It was already known that there were numerous foreign terrorists from European countries within the PKK ranks. However, after the neutralization of this terrorist, it became apparent that many European countries, especially Germany, had been supporting the terrorist organization PKK.