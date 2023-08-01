 Contact Us
News Anti-terror fight Terrorists that involved in attacks left 4 Turkish soldiers martyred neutralized - interior minister

Terrorists that involved in attacks left 4 Turkish soldiers martyred neutralized - interior minister

The Turkish Gendarmerie has neutralized a terrorist responsible for the deaths of 4 gendarmes and the injury of 2 others. The terrorist, named Sultan Oruç and code-named "Ardem Ararat," was killed in a clash with gendarmerie commandos in the rural area of Hizan district in Bitlis province.

Agencies and A News ANTI-TERROR FIGHT
Published August 01,2023
Subscribe
TERRORISTS THAT INVOLVED IN ATTACKS LEFT 4 TURKISH SOLDIERS MARTYRED NEUTRALIZED - INTERIOR MINISTER

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday that a terrorist who was involved in attacks that killed 4 gendarmes and injured 2 others had been neutralized.

The terrorist, who was named Sultan Oruç and code-named "Ardem Ararat," was in the gray category of the Interior Ministry's Wanted for Terrorism list. He was neutralized in a clash with gendarmerie commandos in the rural area of Hizan district in Bitlis province.

Yerlikaya said that Oruç had received mine and sabotage training, and that he was involved in a number of attacks against security forces in the region. He also said that Oruç was responsible for the deaths of the 4 gendarmes and the injuries of the 2 others.

Yerlikaya congratulated the gendarmerie commandos for their successful operation, and he vowed that the government would continue to fight against terrorism until it is eradicated.

"We will not let the traitors breathe so that the blood of our martyrs does not remain on the ground! Our struggle will continue until the terror ends," he said.