Türkiye launches new anti-terror operation in east

Turkish security forces on Tuesday launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's east, the Interior Ministry said.

The operation, called the Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-13 Martyr Gendarmerie Specialist Sergeant Celil Mutlu, started in the province of Tunceli with 881 security personnel, said a ministry statement.

The operation aims to eliminate terrorism in the country, it added.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

































