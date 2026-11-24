A bipartisan group of 20 US lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to withdraw his invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in Miami in December in a letter released Monday.

"We write to express serious concern regarding your invitation to Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in Miami this December and urge you to immediately rescind this invitation," the lawmakers wrote in the letter, which is dated Nov. 19.

The letter was led by Democratic Representatives Pat Ryan and Gil Cisneros and Republican Representative Don Bacon.

The lawmakers cited reports that Russia gave Iran "satellite imagery and related intelligence that may have assisted Iranian strikes on U.S. forces," including a late-March attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

The attack reportedly wounded 12 American servicemembers and destroyed a US Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

The letter also asked Trump to avoid economic cooperation with Russia at the G20 or elsewhere unless Moscow ends the war in Ukraine.

"This is not a time to enter economic collaboration or discussions with Russia beyond ending their unjust war, at the G20 summit or elsewhere. We must continue to impose costs on Russia's horrific actions that are harming both American servicemembers and the Ukrainian people," they said in the letter.

The summit will take place on Dec. 14-15 in Miami, Florida. Putin last attended a G20 summit in person in 2019 in Osaka, Japan and has since joined the annual event by video link and sent representatives.

The letter comes days after Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin met for a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.