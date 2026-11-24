US Rep. Jimmy Gomez announced Monday that he will resign from Congress effective Dec. 1 following the release of a House Ethics Committee report finding that he engaged in sexual misconduct.

Gomez said in a statement that he disagreed with the committee's findings and conclusions, accusing the panel of omitting important portions of his testimony and questioning the fairness of its investigative process.

The Democrat, who represents California's 34th Congressional District, which covers parts of Los Angeles, said he had cooperated voluntarily with the committee throughout its investigation but raised concerns about how his statements were presented in the final report.

"At every stage, I have cooperated with the Ethics Committee, responding voluntarily to requests for information. However, I have strong disagreements with the Committee's report and its conclusions," Gomez said.

He argued that the report excluded key portions of his testimony that he said were necessary for a full and fair understanding of the events.

Gomez also criticized the committee's handling of his interview, saying his statements were selectively "quoted, disparaged, and disregarded" in the final report. He added that he was not given an opportunity to respond before the report was released.

"With this in mind, I see no other alternative than to resign, effective December 1, to allow for my staff to close out important constituent casework and needs," he said.

Gomez thanked residents of California's 34th Congressional District for giving him the opportunity to represent them in Congress.

The committee released a report finding that Gomez engaged in sexual misconduct toward a congressional staffer, concluding that his actions violated House rules prohibiting unwelcome sexual advances and conduct toward House employees.

The report found "substantial evidence" that Gomez made unwanted sexual advances and engaged in unwelcome sexual contact with a former House staffer on two occasions in 2024.

The House Democratic leadership said Monday that it is "appropriate" that Gomez is stepping down.

"The report of wrongdoing and abuse of power by Rep. Gomez is serious and deeply troubling," the leadership said.