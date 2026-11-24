US President Donald Trump stood alongside relatives of murder victims at the Justice Department on Monday, vowing to challenge California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to spare death row inmates.

He also announced a directive to widen the use of capital punishment at the federal level.

"A lot of people in this room are working as hard as they can to get this travesty overturned in some form," Trump told an audience of prosecutors, law enforcement officers and victims' families. "We're going to take this right to the end."

He did not say what steps the federal government could take against a governor's clemency decision. Under California law, most of the commutations require approval from the state Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, Newsom commuted the death sentences of more than 500 inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"He stood with the murderers and the child slayers, but today we say the American people stand with you," Trump told the families.

The president cast the decision as political.

"For what reason? I guess we know. I guess it's politics. I think it's terrible politics, but that doesn't matter. Should never have been done," he said.

Newsom defended the decision in a statement earlier Monday, saying he "won't take lectures on accountability" from Trump.