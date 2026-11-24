Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah warned Monday that military groups operating independently risk dragging Libya into both the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Sudan.

In talks with Italian Ambassador Gianluca Alberini, Dbeibah called such involvement a "dangerous gamble" for which Libyans would pay, his office said. He called for military decisions to be made under a single command.

His office did not name the groups.

Dbeibah condemned the attack on Benghazi port and said using civilian ports and facilities for military purposes put lives at risk. He cited reports that a Russian military cargo ship was docked at the port.

On Sunday, a sea drone struck a Russian ship in Benghazi port, injuring 10 people. The crew of a Malta-flagged cargo ship was safely evacuated after a separate attack off the coast, according to Libyan sources and local media.

Earlier Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had carried out a naval operation off Libya's coast and sunk the Russian warship Merkury.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) called for an independent investigation into Sunday's attacks and warned of the risk of a wider confrontation.