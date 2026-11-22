US Army plans explosives detonation in Iowa despite court suspension of permit

A sign marks the US Army Iowa Army Ammunition Plant as residents make plans for the US Army's detonation of a degraded stockpile of lead azide in Middletown, Iowa, US November 22, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The US Army plans to detonate nearly five tons of deteriorating explosive material at a military ammunition plant in Iowa despite a federal appeals court's decision to temporarily suspend the operation's environmental permit, according to court documents filed Saturday.

In a filing submitted to the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, the Justice Department said the Army intends to invoke an emergency exemption under federal hazardous waste regulations to carry out the controlled detonation by Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The operation involves 68 drums containing approximately 4.4 metric tons of lead azide material stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

The department argued that the court's suspension of an emergency permit issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not prevent the Army from acting under separate legal authority.

The court temporarily suspended the permit Thursday following a legal challenge by environmental groups concerned about the potential spread of toxic lead dust into surrounding communities and the environment.

According to the filing, the Army discovered deteriorating lead azide at the facility in March, with an April inspection identifying crystallization in 58 of the 68 drums.

Military officials warned that falling temperatures could further destabilize the material, increasing the risk of an accidental explosion.

"The real choice, in other words, is not between a detonation and no detonation. It is between a planned and mitigated detonation and an unplanned and unmitigated explosion," the Justice Department said.

Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said Thursday that the operation had been postponed until Monday, Nov. 23, to allow additional time while avoiding an expected temperature drop.

The Army maintains that a controlled detonation is the safest available option, arguing that moving or handling the unstable material could trigger an accidental explosion.

Officials said planned safety measures include protective barriers, water-based dust suppression, environmental monitoring and possible evacuations of nearby communities.

Environmental groups, however, have raised concerns about potential lead contamination and the adequacy of measures to protect public health.

The Justice Department said the Army intends to follow the emergency permit's safety measures even if the permit remains suspended.