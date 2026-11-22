US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a proposal by Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to establish universal health care under the name "TrumpCare."

On his Truth Social platform, Trump posted an image of a Nov. 12 social media message from El-Sayed, who earlier this month won a Senate election for the state of Michigan, featuring conceptual mock-ups of a gold-colored health insurance card bearing the president's name and signature.

"This is a message for @realDonaldTrump," El-Sayed wrote in his original post on US social media platform X.

"Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave."

El-Sayed, a physician who will become the first Muslim to serve in the Senate, has repeatedly offered to work with Trump to establish a universal healthcare system, suggesting the president could take credit for the initiative.

The proposal is based on Medicare for All, which would replace most private health insurance with a government-funded system providing coverage to all Americans.

The White House previously rejected El-Sayed's proposal, criticizing its potential costs and effects on existing healthcare coverage.

Trump's decision to share the post comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress on Jan. 3 following their midterm election victories.

Trump has expressed a willingness to negotiate with Democrats on healthcare and other legislation, although sharing the proposal does not necessarily signal his endorsement.



