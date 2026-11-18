CENTCOM chief visits Israel amid reports of US preparations for possible attack on Iran: Report

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) chief, Adm. Brad Cooper, arrived Tuesday in Israel to meet senior military officials amid reports of American preparations for a possible resumption of operations against Iran, Israeli media reported.

Cooper met Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and other military officials after arriving in Tel Aviv, according to Channel 12.

It described the trip as part of Cooper's regular visits to strengthen security and military coordination between the two countries. It said the visit could also serve to increase coordination ahead of potential developments.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper also reported Cooper's arrival.

The trip follows a visit by US Fifth Fleet Cmdr. Curt Renshaw, which concluded Friday after talks with Israeli officials on naval operations and military cooperation.

In a statement Friday, the Israeli military said Renshaw met Israeli Navy commander Eyal Harel and other senior naval officers.

The discussions covered "naval activity during combat in various arenas," it said, without specifying the operations or locations.

Both visits come amid Israeli media reports of US military preparations for possible renewed operations against Iran.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed sources Tuesday, reported that caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz maintained instructions for the military to remain on alert for a possible attack on Iran.

Zamir does not oppose an Israeli attack but stresses the need to choose the timing carefully and coordinate with Washington, according to sources.

The developments come amid continuing tensions following the war that began Feb. 28, subsequent exchanges of attacks and stalled negotiations about freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.