US accuses Iran of threatening maritime security, demands accountability at UN

The US accused Iran on Friday of threatening international maritime security through attacks on commercial shipping and support for armed groups, urging the UN Security Council to hold Tehran accountable.

US envoy to the UN Jennifer Locetta made the remarks during a Security Council meeting on deteriorating maritime security in the Gulf, including threats to navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea.

"We are here once again to discuss the aggressive behavior by the Islamic Republic of Iran," Locetta said.

She accused Tehran of attacking neighboring countries, firing on commercial vessels, supporting armed groups and defying Security Council decisions.

Locetta also accused Iran of "deliberately" undermining freedom of navigation.

"Iran ignores this Council. It ignores the overwhelming opinion of the international community," she said.

The US envoy also accused Yemen's Houthi group of escalating attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting commercial vessels, airports and energy infrastructure using missiles and drones.

"The United States stands with our Gulf partners against Iranian efforts to undermine regional stability. We stand with Saudi Arabia against the Iranian-supported terrorist Houthis," she told the Council.

Locetta urged Security Council members, including those who "have shielded" Iran and the Houthis, to support regional peace and stability and protect commercial shipping.