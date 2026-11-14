Trump to hold trilateral talks with Xi, Putin in China next week: White House

US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China next week for trilateral talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit, the White House said Friday.

The meeting will take place in Shenzhen.

"The President has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales told reporters on a call.

Trump will also hold a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Xi on Thursday afternoon before concluding his visit to China with the trilateral meeting, Wales said.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington does not expect an agreement to emerge from the talks.

"I would characterize this as the entry point, the first conversation, certainly at the leader level between these countries," the official said.

The official said China's nuclear arsenal is "growing by far the fastest in the world" and argued that it was time for Beijing to "step up to the adult table."

Trump plans to discuss Iran in the trilateral meeting but not Ukraine, the official said, because China is not part of the separate US-Russia track.



