Abdul El-Sayed becomes 1st Muslim elected to US Senate in Michigan win

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate after defeating former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely watched race Tuesday, retaining a crucial Democratic-held seat, according to projections by US media.

El-Sayed, a former public health official, emerged from a competitive Democratic primary to contest the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters.

His historic victory came after a contentious campaign in which his Muslim faith became a central issue, with President Donald Trump and other Republicans repeatedly attacking him over his religious background.

El-Sayed rejected allegations linking him to extremism.

The victory also comes in a state narrowly won by Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

El-Sayed will become the first Muslim to serve in the Senate when the new Congress convenes in January.





