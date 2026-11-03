Storm causes widespread damage, power outages in southern Brazil

A powerful storm swept through the city of Maringa in southern Brazil early Monday, toppling trees and power poles, disrupting traffic and leaving thousands of properties without electricity, the Maringa Post reported.

Wind gusts reached 81 kilometers (50 miles) per hour, while rainfall totaled 39.8 millimeters (1.56 inches) between midnight and 6.15 a.m., according to the Parana Environmental Technology and Monitoring System (Simepar).

More than 82,200 electricity consumer units were without power on Monday morning, affecting around 34% of Marina, according to the Parana Energy Company Copel.

Fallen trees blocked roads, damaged parked vehicles and struck a church wall.

The storm also damaged buildings, roofs, traffic lights and a gas station. The city's fire department headquarters was among the structures affected.

Maringa Mayor Silvio Barros declared a state of public calamity to accelerate emergency measures and assistance to affected residents, according to local media reports.

Municipal infrastructure and urban maintenance and civil defense teams were deployed to remove fallen trees, clear roads and assess the damage.

Authorities urged residents to stay away from fallen trees and damaged power lines because of the risk of electric shocks.

The storm also affected other municipalities in Parana state, where homes were damaged and electricity services disrupted.

Authorities continued to assess the damage and coordinate recovery operations.