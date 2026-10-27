Neil Young sues Trump fundraising committee over use of ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’

Rock musician Neil Young has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a fundraising committee supporting US President Donald Trump, alleging unauthorized use of his song "Rockin' in the Free World" at Trump campaign events, NBC News reported Tuesday.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, names the Trump 47 Committee and alleges copyright infringement over the repeated use of the song, including at an Oct. 12 rally in Ohio.

Young's lawyers said the use of the song had damaged the musician's "reputation and brand as a result of the implication that he supports Donald J. Trump in any way."

The lawsuit describes "Rockin' in the Free World" as a song criticizing political rhetoric and social inequality, particularly the conditions faced by poor and marginalized Americans.

Young has previously objected to Trump's use of his music at political events. In 2020, he sued Trump's presidential campaign over the use of "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk." That case was settled shortly after it was filed, according to Young's representatives.

The latest lawsuit is part of a broader series of disputes between musicians and Trump over the use of their music at political events.

Young's legal team argued that the message of "Rockin' in the Free World" conflicts with Trump's political positions and said the song should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the president.