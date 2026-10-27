Houthis claim targeting 4 locations in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles, drone

Yemen's Houthi group claimed Tuesday that it targeted four locations in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and a drone, including a Defense Ministry building in Riyadh and military aircraft at two airports.

The group also claimed to have "repelled an attempted advance" by Saudi-backed forces near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In a post on US social media platform X, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the group struck the Saudi Defense Ministry building in the capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile.

In a separate post, Saree claimed the group also targeted Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with a drone.

The group also fired two ballistic missiles at military transport aircraft, one at Najran Airport and the other at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, Saree claimed.

There was no immediate response from Saudi officials to the Houthi claims.

Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi territory since July, with missile and drone launches targeting civilian airports, oil facilities and military sites increasing during October.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since March 2015.

The group, accused of receiving Iranian support, has controlled the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since September 2014.