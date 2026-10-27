UK, Poland sign defense agreement to ‘deter Russian threats’

Britain and Poland signed the Warsaw Defense Plan, committing the two countries to work together across sea, land, air, cyber and industry to "deter Russian threats," according to a statement Tuesday.

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting paid an official visit to Warsaw, where he met his Polish counterpart, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, to sign the new defense cooperation plan, the UK Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Britain will be more secure as a result of a new defence agreement with Poland designed to deter Russian threats," the statement said, noting that the two countries would work together across sea, land, air, cyber and industry to strengthen security and deterrence on NATO's eastern flank under the Warsaw Defense Plan.

Highlighting the close ties between the two countries, Streeting said in the statement that the new agreement "honours this cooperation" and sets out how they will continue to work together to build a stronger Europe within a stronger NATO.

According to the statement, the agreement sets out the first phase of defense cooperation under the new UK-Poland Security and Defense Partnership Treaty and demonstrates the "UK stepping up on European security to build a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO."

It will strengthen defense cooperation between the UK and Poland in several key areas, including joint development and production of next-generation air defense missiles, co-development of drone and counter-drone technologies and greater cooperation on cybersecurity.

It will also allow the two countries to share lessons and experience from developing frigate capabilities and increase defensive maritime activity in the Baltic Sea through exercises and regional coordination.

"The UK and Poland will also work together to further strengthen cooperation between their defence industries through closer defence procurement coordination," the statement added.