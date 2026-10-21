US FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION CERTIFIES BOEINGS 737 MAX 10

A model of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft is displayed during an event marking the FAA certification of the aircraft at Boeing's Everett Delivery Center in Everett, Washington, US, October 20, 2026. (REUTERS)

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday that it certified Boeing's 737 MAX-10 after years of reviews and testing, authorizing production and paving the way for deliveries to domestic and international airlines.

The agency said in a statement that it had issued an amended type certificate confirming that the aircraft meets applicable design and safety requirements as well as an updated Production Limitation Record authorizing production.

The certification follows extensive safety reviews, according to the FAA.

"After extensive safety reviews-including thousands of hours of test flights-the team at the FAA is ready to approve this critical aircraft for sale," US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in a statement.

"This is a major win for American manufacturing and our nation's status as a global aviation powerhouse," he added.