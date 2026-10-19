Trump: Zelensky should get somebody else to negotiate to end war with Russia

US President Donald Trump on ⁠Monday said ⁠he thinks someone other than ⁠Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should negotiate on behalf of the country ⁠as ⁠it seeks to end the war with Russia.

"Maybe it's time ⁠for Zelensky to get somebody else to negotiate," Trump ⁠told ‌reporters.

Trump says he is open to joining trilateral meeting with Xi, Putin

Trump said he is open to participating in ⁠a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and that it could be focused on denuclearization.

"We would have it ⁠to ⁠talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearization," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

"If President Xi wants to have it, I'd ⁠have it."

Earlier Monday, the Kremlin said that Putin, Trump and Xi could hold a three-way meeting on ⁠the ‌sidelines of ‌next month's APEC ⁠summit in ‌China and that a potential meeting ⁠had come ⁠up in talks.

Trump expresses uncertainty about prospect for meeting next month with North Korea's Kim

⁠Trump said he was not ⁠sure if he would be meeting with North Korean leader ⁠Kim ⁠Jong Un during a trip to Asia next month, telling ⁠reporters he was not sure if anyone ⁠was ‌asking ‌for ⁠such a ‌meeting.







