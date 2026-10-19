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News Diplomacy Trump: Zelensky should get somebody else to negotiate to end war with Russia

Trump: Zelensky should get somebody else to negotiate to end war with Russia

A stunning swipe at Ukraine's wartime leader: President Donald Trump said on Monday that someone other than Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be at the table negotiating to end the war with Russia—accusing the Ukrainian president of refusing to make a deal and dragging his feet on peace!

Agencies and A News DIPLOMACY
Published October 19,2026 11:08 PM
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TRUMP: ZELENSKY SHOULD GET SOMEBODY ELSE TO NEGOTIATE TO END WAR WITH RUSSIA

US President Donald Trump on ⁠Monday said ⁠he thinks someone other than ⁠Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should negotiate on behalf of the country ⁠as ⁠it seeks to end the war with Russia.

"Maybe it's time ⁠for Zelensky to get somebody else to negotiate," Trump ⁠told ‌reporters.

Trump says he is open to joining trilateral meeting with Xi, Putin

Trump said he is open to participating in ⁠a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and that it could be focused on denuclearization.

"We would have it ⁠to ⁠talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearization," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

"If President Xi wants to have it, I'd ⁠have it."

Earlier Monday, the Kremlin said that Putin, Trump and Xi could hold a three-way meeting on ⁠the ‌sidelines of ‌next month's APEC ⁠summit in ‌China and that a potential meeting ⁠had come ⁠up in talks.

Trump expresses uncertainty about prospect for meeting next month with North Korea's Kim

⁠Trump said he was not ⁠sure if he would be meeting with North Korean leader ⁠Kim ⁠Jong Un during a trip to Asia next month, telling ⁠reporters he was not sure if anyone ⁠was ‌asking ‌for ⁠such a ‌meeting.