Trump: Zelensky should get somebody else to negotiate to end war with Russia

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he thinks someone other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should negotiate on behalf of the country as it seeks to end the war with Russia.
"Maybe it's time for Zelensky to get somebody else to negotiate," Trump told reporters.
Trump said he is open to participating in a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and that it could be focused on denuclearization.
"We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearization," Trump told reporters outside the White House.
"If President Xi wants to have it, I'd have it."
Earlier Monday, the Kremlin said that Putin, Trump and Xi could hold a three-way meeting on the sidelines of next month's APEC summit in China and that a potential meeting had come up in talks.
Trump said he was not sure if he would be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a trip to Asia next month, telling reporters he was not sure if anyone was asking for such a meeting.