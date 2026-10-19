Iran says 20 to 30 aircraft destroyed during war with US, Israel

Between 20 and 30 aircraft were destroyed during Iran's war with the US and Israel, the head of the country's state-owned flag carrier said Monday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Taher Abdolhai, CEO of Iran Air, also known as HOMA, said at a news conference that Iran needs approximately 1,000 passenger aircraft but currently has only around 300.

Of those, between 130 and 140 aircraft were operational before the war, with 20 to 30 destroyed during the conflict, he said.

Abdolhai also said between 70 and 80 aircraft were targeted during the war.

He claimed Israeli attacks had caused particularly severe damage to Iran Air aircraft, saying some planes belonging to other operators were struck by single missiles, while one of his airline's aircraft was completely destroyed.

The airline chief also said international sanctions and restrictions have gradually weakened Iran Air's operations, reducing its operational fleet and limiting access to profitable routes.

He cited difficulties obtaining spare parts, financial constraints and staffing challenges as major obstacles facing the airline.

Abdolhai said Iran Air employs more than 9,000 people, stressing the need to improve efficiency as the number of operational aircraft declines.

He also opposed privatizing the national carrier, arguing that Iran Air serves strategic national interests beyond commercial aviation.

The remarks come amid the continuing consequences of the US-Israeli war against Iran, which has caused extensive damage to the country's military and civilian infrastructure.

US sanctions have restricted Iran's access to new aircraft, spare parts, maintenance services and international financing. Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposition of sanctions disrupted aircraft purchases from Boeing and Airbus, leaving some planes grounded and increasing maintenance costs.