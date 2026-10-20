JD Vance says Trump would likely endorse him if he runs for president

US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a campaign rally in Hendersonville, North Carolina, on October 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that he believes President Donald Trump would endorse him if he decides to run for president, while emphasizing that he has not discussed the prospect with him.

"Look, I think if I run, the president will endorse me," Vance said in an interview with Mark Halperin on 2WAY Tonight.

Asked whether Trump would offer his endorsement immediately after an announcement, Vance responded that he thought that was likely but acknowledged he had no direct confirmation.

"I would think so, but I don't know man. I haven't talked to him about it," Vance said.

Vance described the president's endorsement as "so dispositive."

"Again, having never spoken to the president about this, I can't speak to his psychology on it.

"But my attitude is, if I run, I think the president would endorse me. But I also haven't talked to him about it," he said.