Voting ends in Alberta referendum on possible separation from Canada

Voting ended Monday in Canada's western Alberta province in a consequential referendum that could set it on a path toward leaving the country.

Polling stations were originally scheduled to close at 8 pm local time (0200GMT Tuesday), but voting was extended at some locations due to delayed openings.

Around 1.36 million residents had already cast ballots through advance and special voting, according to Elections Alberta.

The ballot contained 10 questions, with the first nine addressing immigration and constitutional matters.

The final question asked whether Alberta should remain in Canada or whether its government should begin the legal process toward a second, legally binding referendum on separation.

The vote itself is nonbinding and does not directly determine whether Alberta leaves Canada.

Elections Alberta said ballots would be counted by hand, with the separation question counted first.

Unofficial results are expected within 48 hours of polls closing, while official results are scheduled for Oct. 29.





