FEDERAL AGENTS RAIDED US LAWMAKER ILHAN OMARS RESIDENCE IN WASHINGTON, DC: REPORT

Homeland Security Investigations police search the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on October 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

Federal law enforcement authorities raided the Washington, DC residence of Democratic US Rep. Ilhan Omar early Monday amid an investigation into her immigration records, US network Fox News reported.

Federal personnel executed the court-approved operation around 6 am local time (1000GMT), centering on a criminal fraud inquiry concerning immigration documents completed during the childhood of the Democratic lawmaker, who was born in the Horn of Africa nation of Somalia.

"Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice," a department spokesperson told Fox News, underlining that the raid is part of an ongoing federal investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Department of Homeland Security led the operation with Justice Department involvement.

Neither Omar nor her congressional office has issued an immediate public statement since the morning search.

The action follows remarks by US Border Czar Tom Homan, who publicly acknowledged an active criminal probe concerning the Minnesota lawmaker in mid-September.

Tensions have escalated between Omar and US President Donald Trump over regional law enforcement, including an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) initiative in Minnesota. Trump has repeatedly linked the measures to fraud accusations involving the state's Somali community while targeting Omar's background and citizenship.

Omar's family came to the US in 1995, when she was a teenager, after securing asylum.