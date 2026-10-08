Trump awards top US science, technology medals to Musk, 5 tech executives

US President Trump attends the "A New Golden Age" summit in Washington (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday awarded the nation's highest science and technology honors to six tech executives, including Elon Musk.

At the New Golden Age Summit at the Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, Trump presented the National Medal of Science to Musk of SpaceX, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and AMD CEO Lisa Su.

Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

"Few Americans in history have done more to advance America's national interest than Elon," said Trump, calling Musk "our modern-day Thomas Edison."

"The entire world is now running on Nvidia," he said about Huang's company.

"With the help of the brilliant men and women here today, we will always be on top. There is nobody that can compete with us, nobody," he said. "From day one, my administration has taken decisive action to ensure that America continues to dominate the frontiers of science and technology."

Trump said he signed an order on quantum computing and "set the goal of delivering a quantum computer for scientific discovery by 2028."

He said his administration created the Genesis Mission "to solve some of the biggest mysteries in science and technology with superintelligence."

"Last week we brokered the White House accord on superintelligence, keeping America at the forefront," he said.