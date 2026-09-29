French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike

The French civilian aviation regulator asked for the cancellation of a series of flights at Paris' main airport and Marseille airport on Tuesday because of general civil servants strike.
DGAC, as the regulator is known, ordered airlines to cancel 5% of their flights between 07.00 local time (0500 GMT) and 20.00 local time at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and 25% of their flights at Marseille airport between 16.00 local time and 00.00 local time.
Charles de Gaulle airport is operated by Aeroports de Paris and is one of Air France-KLM's main hubs.
Traffic may be disturbed at regional airports of Nantes, Strasbourg, Limoges, Lourdes and Pau, it added.
Traffic will be normal at the other airports in the country.