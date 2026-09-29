French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike

An aerial view shows Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, on September 8, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

The French civilian aviation regulator asked for the cancellation of a ⁠series of ⁠flights at Paris' main airport and Marseille airport on Tuesday because ⁠of general civil servants strike.

DGAC, as the regulator is known, ordered airlines to cancel 5% of their flights between 07.00 local time (0500 GMT) and ⁠20.00 ⁠local time at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and 25% of their flights at Marseille airport between 16.00 local time and 00.00 ⁠local time.

Charles de Gaulle airport is operated by Aeroports de Paris and is one of Air France-KLM's main hubs.

Traffic ‌may ‌be disturbed at ⁠regional airports ‌of Nantes, Strasbourg, Limoges, Lourdes and Pau, ⁠it added.

⁠Traffic will be normal ⁠at the other airports in the country.



























