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News Middle East Iran FM says expects US answer Tuesday on plan to open Hormuz

Iran FM says expects US answer Tuesday on plan to open Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expects a formal response from the US on Tuesday regarding Tehran's proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, discussed through Qatari intermediaries at the UN General Assembly.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published September 29,2026 08:31 AM
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IRAN FM SAYS EXPECTS US ANSWER TUESDAY ON PLAN TO OPEN HORMUZ

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he expected a formal answer on Tuesday from the United States to Tehran's proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

Qatari intermediaries "presented ideas, and we discussed them; they are set to raise the matter with the American side once more, after which the final US response will be conveyed to us", Araghchi said late Monday.

Iran's top diplomat, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, said "the Qataris hope this will be done by tomorrow".