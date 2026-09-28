Trump hails ‘tremendous progress’ after meeting with Chinese counterpart

US President Donald Trump hailed the "tremendous progress" made during his summit last week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Our nation is winning," Trump said while speaking to reporters aboard Marine One, describing his meeting with Xi as "incredible" and noting that "it lasted for a long time."

He added that "the last three days has been very amazing," saying "a lot of good things are happening" following the talks.

Xi concluded the three-day US visit after talks with Trump, during which the two leaders agreed to build "a constructive relationship of strategic stability" based on respect, fairness and reciprocity, according to the White House.

They discussed global issues including Russia, North Korea and Iran, agreeing that Iran "can never have a nuclear weapon" and that no country or institution should be allowed to impose tolls on international waterways.

The two countries also agreed to establish a US-China Super Intelligence Dialogue to discuss the risks and benefits of emerging technologies, while Trump advocated trilateral arms control talks involving the US, Russia and China.





