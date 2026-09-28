Hurricane Polo forecast to hit Mexico’s Baja California Sur state as Category 1 storm

Hurricane Polo, which has weakened to a Category 3 storm, is expected to make landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast in Baja California Sur state Monday night, forecasters said.

The hurricane is forecast to bring sustained winds of 60 to 80 miles (97 to 129 kilometers) per hour and heavy rain to the popular tourist destination.

As of 11 a.m. EDT (1500GMT) Sunday, Polo was about 200 miles (322 kilometers) off the Baja California coast moving north-northwest at 12 miles (19 kilometers) per hour, with sustained winds of 125 miles (201 kilometers) per hour, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

AccuWeather forecasts that Polo will continue to weaken and reach the coast as a Category 1 hurricane but warned that it could still knock down trees and power lines and cause structural damage.

Heavy rainfall, powerful winds and high surf have already led authorities along Mexico's Pacific coast to order evacuations, close ports and suspend classes. In the resort city of San Jose del Cabo, officials have restricted access to beaches amid large waves and hazardous surf generated by the storm.

The hurricane is expected to bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain to parts of Baja California, increasing the threat of life-threatening flooding and mudslides. Polo is then forecast to cross the Gulf of California before moving into the northern states of Sonora and Chihuahua.





