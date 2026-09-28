Florida asks court to bar OpenAI from developing new models as part of child harm lawsuit

Florida's attorney general asked a judge on Monday ⁠to bar ⁠OpenAI from developing new artificial intelligence models without outside oversight as ⁠part of its lawsuit accusing the company of harming children.

Florida sued OpenAI in June accusing the company of misrepresenting the safety of its ChatGPT ⁠platform, ⁠saying it has harmed children by providing information to school shooters, offering guidance on self-harm and addicting young users.

Florida Attorney General James ⁠Uthmeier in Monday's filing also asked the court to order OpenAI to keep minors off of ChatGPT and bar the ⁠company ‌from ‌giving its chat ⁠platform "human attributes."

A spokesperson ‌for OpenAI did not immediately respond ⁠to a request ⁠for comment.







