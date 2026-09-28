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News Americas Florida asks court to bar OpenAI from developing new models as part of child harm lawsuit

Florida asks court to bar OpenAI from developing new models as part of child harm lawsuit

Florida's attorney general asked a judge on Monday to block OpenAI from developing new AI models without external oversight, escalating a lawsuit that accuses the company of harming children.

Reuters AMERICAS
Published September 28,2026 06:03 PM
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FLORIDA ASKS COURT TO BAR OPENAI FROM DEVELOPING NEW MODELS AS PART OF CHILD HARM LAWSUIT

Florida's attorney general asked a judge on Monday ⁠to bar ⁠OpenAI from developing new artificial intelligence models without outside oversight as ⁠part of its lawsuit accusing the company of harming children.

Florida sued OpenAI in June accusing the company of misrepresenting the safety of its ChatGPT ⁠platform, ⁠saying it has harmed children by providing information to school shooters, offering guidance on self-harm and addicting young users.

Florida Attorney General James ⁠Uthmeier in Monday's filing also asked the court to order OpenAI to keep minors off of ChatGPT and bar the ⁠company ‌from ‌giving its chat ⁠platform "human attributes."

A spokesperson ‌for OpenAI did not immediately respond ⁠to a request ⁠for comment.