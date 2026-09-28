Germany vows strong support for International Criminal Court amid US attacks

Germany on Monday pledged strong support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid recent attacks by US President Donald Trump against the UN court.

"International rules are only as strong as the willingness to stand up for them. Especially at a time when international institutions are increasingly being called into question, we must clearly stand by them together with our global partners," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in a statement.

"Germany will do its part to ensure that the ICC remains capable of acting even under pressure," Wadephul added. He was scheduled to visit the ICC in The Hague later in the day and meet his Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen.

The ICC ensures justice precisely where national justice systems are unable or unwilling to do so, according to Wadephul.

The US does not recognize the ICC and has increasingly imposed sanctions on the court and its representatives.

Since 2002, the ICC has prosecuted the most serious crimes, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The US has accused the court, among other things, of acting out of political motives.

Last week at the UN General Assembly, Trump called on ICC member states to withdraw from the court.

WADEPHUL: ICC SUPPORT PART OF GERMANY'S HISTORICAL RESPONSIBILITY



Wadephul said Germany knows from its own history where it can lead when state power disregards the rule of law and humanity, referring to the Nazi era, when the judiciary was brought into line with the regime and was not independent.

"Support for the ICC is therefore not merely a foreign policy issue for Germany. It is also part of our historical responsibility," he stressed.