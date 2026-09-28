Turkish, Indonesian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Monday.

During the call, Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the solidarity between the two countries on international platforms, saying that maintaining this cooperation would benefit both Türkiye and Indonesia.

He stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in various fields, particularly trade and the defense industry, and said the two countries would continue taking steps in this direction.

Erdoğan also invited Subianto to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Antalya, Türkiye, in November.