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News World Top NATO commander says Russia's goal is to break will of Ukraine's allies

Top NATO commander says Russia's goal is to break will of Ukraine's allies

Reuters WORLD
Published September 28,2026 04:37 PM
Updated September 28,2026 04:40 PM
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TOP NATO COMMANDER SAYS RUSSIAS GOAL IS TO BREAK WILL OF UKRAINES ALLIES
Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, left, and Gen. Nick Perry, right, speak to media after a command ceremony aboard the USS Nimitz in Norfolk, Va., Sept. 24, 2026. (AP File Photo)

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich told EU ⁠lawmakers on ⁠Monday that the goal of Russian activity was to break ⁠the will of Ukraine's allies to continue supporting Ukraine.

"If there is a hybrid attack on your country, reinforcing the will to support ⁠Ukraine ⁠will show the Russians that their strategy isn't working and maybe have them back off that strategy," he said.

As ⁠part of that policy, he said member states ought to make public the attribution of such attacks ⁠when ‌they ‌are confident about who ⁠is ‌behind them so as to deter ⁠the "sponsor states".