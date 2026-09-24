US 'totally rejects’ any attempt to control ‘superintelligence'

The US "totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme of control of superintelligence," a White House official told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"International dialogue in this forum and in others cannot be allowed to drift towards global governance," Michael Kratsios, who heads the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said at a meeting on artificial intelligence and international security. Superintelligence is a term US President Donald Trump used to refer to artificial intelligence in his UN address Tuesday.

"As the leader in frontier superintelligence, the US has taken actions to ensure we are able to keep the frontier moving safely and responsibly" which, he added, meant that there was "not a reason to pause its further development or to constrain it with new global governance structures."

He encouraged country-by-country regulation instead of a global framework.

"The American people's representatives will legislate and regulate on the American people's behalf. You should do the same for your people. Only through an open, cooperative ecosystem built on sovereign infrastructure and domestic capacity can the world realize this technology's potential," he said.

Earlier in the meeting, the heads of OpenAI and Anthropic told the Security Council that no single actor should dominate artificial intelligence, as they urged international cooperation to manage the technology's risks as it advances.