Zelensky says Ukraine ‘very open’ to Türkiye hosting trilateral peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Kyiv is "very open" to Türkiye hosting a trilateral leaders' meeting on peace negotiations, expressing support for the proposal during talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York as he departed the Turkish House, Zelensky highlighted the "very strong relations" between Türkiye and Ukraine.

Describing the meeting as productive, Zelensky said Erdoğan had told him that he was ready to host a trilateral meeting at the leaders' level.

"I said that if president could organize, we will support the idea to be in Türkiye," he said.

"We will be ready to come for such summit," he added.

Zelensky also highlighted the free trade agreement between the two countries, saying they aim to increase bilateral trade from $1 billion to $10 billion.

"We decided that we will increase the trade between our countries from $1 billion to $10 billion. We are on this way. We have very good results," he said.

The Ukrainian president said his meeting with Erdoğan also covered maritime security, a potential ceasefire or truce at sea and food security.

"Türkiye is a very strong partner on the Black Sea with Ukraine," he said.