US immigration agent shoots and wounds 1 person in Texas

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and wounded a person in North Austin, Texas on Sunday, local broadcaster KVUE News reported, citing three state and local officials.

The gunfire broke out along the 7000 block of West Anderson Lane near US Route 183, with emergency personnel transporting the person to a hospital.

Austin City Council Member Mike Siegel said the individual was shot in the back, citing information received from local police.

Authorities have not yet released the identity, nationality or medical condition of the wounded person.

"The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning," US Rep. Greg Casar wrote on the US social media platform X, urging an immediate independent inquiry, public disclosure of body camera recordings, and accountability for any officer who broke the law.

US Congressman Joaquin Castro strongly criticized the incident, saying that US President Donald "Trump has allowed ICE to flood our streets and put our communities in harm's way again and again and (Texas) Governor (Greg) Abbott is complicit every time."

Castro also demanded the immediate release of body camera footage and complete accountability.

The shooting follows several fatal encounters involving ICE personnel since early 2025 during an administration-wide immigration enforcement push.

Federal officers fatally shot US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January this year, sparking widespread protests across the country.

Similar fatal encounters occurred during vehicle stops and enforcement operations in Franklin Park, Illinois in September 2025 as well as in Houston, Texas and Biddeford, Maine in July.





