TÜRKIYE WILL NOT CONSENT TO ANY FORMULA THAT IS NOT IN LIBYAS INTERESTS: ERDOĞAN

Türkiye will not consent to any formula that is not in Libya's interests: Erdoğan

Türkiye will not consent to any formula that is not in Libya's interests, the Turkish president told the chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya on Monday in New York, where they are attending the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mohamed al-Menfi held a closed-door meeting at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, across from UN headquarters.

The meeting focused on Türkiye-Libya bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was continuing efforts to support stability in Libya and stressed the importance of maintaining a process aimed at dialogue and reconciliation, according to the statement.

The Turkish president also said work was continuing to expand cooperation between Türkiye and Libya in the fields of energy, defense and mining.

Erdoğan and al-Menfi discussed developments in Libya and the broader region during the meeting.

The president also invited al-Menfi to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which Türkiye is scheduled to host in Antalya in November.

Due to its historical and cultural bonds, Türkiye attaches the utmost importance to the security and welfare of the Libyan people.



























