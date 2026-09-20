4 killed in US military strike on suspected drug-trafficking vessel in Caribbean Sea

The US Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out a lethal strike on a high-speed vessel operating along established drug-trafficking routes in the Caribbean Sea, killing four people it identified as "narco-terrorists," the military's Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Saturday.

In a post on the US social media company X, SOUTHCOM said the strike was conducted under its direction and that intelligence had confirmed the vessel was actively involved in drug trafficking.

"On September 19, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean," it said.

"The operation killed four narco-terrorists," it added.