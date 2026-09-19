US House Democrats urge Trump administration for AI diplomacy with China

Twenty-nine US House Democrats urged the Trump administration Friday to engage in a "sustained and substantive" dialogue with China to address AI-related safety risks.

In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the lawmakers urged the administration to initiate discussions during US bilateral engagement with China next week.

"To mitigate the risks of AI at home, we must also address the risks internationally, especially with China given its capacity to develop advanced AI models of its own.

"Though there is much we disagree on, our nations are also vulnerable to the same AI risks," they wrote.

The lawmakers said the US and China are developing "the most capable" AI systems in the world.

"The purpose of a U.S.-China dialogue on AI should be focused and practical: reduce risks of miscalculation and address the dangers that neither country can manage alone," they added.

US President Donald Trump is expected to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on Sept. 24.





