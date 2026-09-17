Trump says he faces ‘big decision’ on whether to resume major attacks on Iran

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is approaching a critical decision on whether to resume major military attacks against Iran.

"I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me," Trump told Axios in an interview.

Trump is expected to meet next Tuesday with the leaders of six Gulf countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman — on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss the next phase of the conflict.

"I want to find out where they are and how they are doing. We have been very protective of them," Trump said of the six countries.

Earlier, Trump said that Iran has reached out directly to Washington and wants to make a deal, as he described the current state of the war as nearing its conclusion.

Asked how he would describe what phase of the war the US is in, Trump said: "Hopefully we are towards the end of the war."

"They want to make a deal, and we'll see how that works out," he told reporters upon landing in the state of North Carolina on Wednesday evening.

The remarks came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz, despite a memorandum signed in June envisioning a deal to reopen the strategic waterway as a prelude to a wider peace agreement.

The US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran in February, targeting government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure, and air defenses, prompting Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel and US bases across the region.

The conflict has since expanded across the region, with diplomatic efforts continuing to end the hostilities.