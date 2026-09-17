US extends visa sanctions on Palestinian officials ahead of UN General Assembly in New York

The US State Department said Wednesday that it will extend visa sanctions denying entry to members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA), days before the UN General Assembly convenes in New York.

The State Department said it reported to Congress that the PLO and PA had again failed to meet commitments under US laws, citing actions at international organizations including "taking actions to internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict including through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ)."

It also cited Palestinian officials' efforts to "bypass negotiations through seeking unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state.

The department also accused the PLO and PA of continuing to pay stipends to terrorists and glorifying terrorism.

"As a consequence of their failure to reform ... the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials," the department said in a statement.

The measures come ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which begins next week in New York.

The announcement follows a similar US move last year, when Washington denied or revoked visas for PLO and PA officials ahead of the 2025 General Assembly. The PA Mission to the UN received waivers under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was unable to attend last year's General Assembly in person and addressed the gathering virtually. Reports Wednesday said the US had again denied Abbas' visa application for this year's UNGA, along with those of other PA officials.





