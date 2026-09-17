South Korean foreign minister leaves for crucial US visit amid Hormuz pressure

South Korea's top diplomat Cho Hyun flew out for a three-day visit to Washington on Thursday for talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio that are expected to focus on bilateral economic and security arrangements, North Korea and the raging Middle East conflict, local media reported.

Cho is scheduled to hold talks with Rubio on Friday US time, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

"We will have in-depth discussions on various pending issues between the two nations, as well as consultations on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, regional affairs and the international situation," Cho told reporters before departing from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

The meeting comes as Seoul and Washington have differing positions on a slew of outstanding issues, notably South Korea's role in securing the near-closed Strait of Hormuz and its US-bound investment plans.

US President Donald Trump has been pressuring Seoul to contribute to efforts to restore freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

Squeezed by opposition at home and warnings from Iran, the government of President Lee Jae Myung is weighing whether to deploy military assets to the region.

"Our position remains that no decision has been made yet, and we are reviewing all relevant factors. In doing so, we will prioritize international cooperation while giving foremost consideration to the safety of our people and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," Cho said.

The two nations also have yet to finalize details of an agreement under which South Korea has pledged to invest $350 billion in the US in return for lower tariff rates.





