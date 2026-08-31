1 dead, 15 missing after massive flash floods in US Grand Canyon

This handout image released by the National Park Service on August 30, 2026 shows a storm system moving across the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on August 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least one person was killed, and 15 others went missing following devastating flash floods in the Grand Canyon's inner corridors, the US National Park Service (NPS) said.

"Recovery operations have been completed for a 46-year-old male near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River," the agency said Sunday evening. The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office was on site, the agency said, without providing any other details on the deceased person.

Officials noted that the number of unaccounted-for individuals has been revised to 15 from an initial estimate of 20, as search efforts continue in the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch areas, remote sections of the park along the Colorado River.

The catastrophic surge on Saturday destroyed nearly all footbridges spanning Bright Angel Creek, a major tributary of the Colorado River, and severely damaged the Transcanyon Waterline, the primary system supplying water to the park. Due to the resulting critical shortage, authorities will implement Stage 4 water restrictions on the South Rim starting at noon on Monday.

OPERATIONAL CLOSURES AND SAFETY MEASURES



In response to the infrastructure failure, the NPS has ordered all park concessions to halt overnight accommodations effective Monday. This closure impacts major facilities, including the El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge and Phantom Ranch. Visitors with reservations in the town of Tusayan, located just outside the park boundaries, remain unaffected.

Campgrounds within the park will shift to "dry camping" only, with external water spigots disabled. Additionally, a total fire ban is in effect on the South Rim and inner canyon areas, prohibiting all wood and charcoal fires. While the park remains open for day use, the service warned that some services may operate with reduced hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the region until 12.00 am Tuesday (0700GMT), forecasting a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms for Monday.

As of Sunday morning, emergency teams successfully evacuated 62 individuals from Phantom Ranch and the lower North Kaibab Trail.