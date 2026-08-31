Israel, Greece sign €3B defense deal for ‘multi-layered’ air defense network

Israel and Greece have signed an approximately €3 billion ($3.5 billion) defense deal, dubbed "Achilles Shield," to provide Greece with its first integrated, "multi-layered" air defense network.

The system will integrate Israel's Spyder, Barak MX and David's Sling air defense systems, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The agreement was signed in Tel Aviv in the presence of senior officials from both countries, the ministry said.

A separate €26 million ($30 million) deal was also signed for Rafael's Drone Dome systems "to defend strategic sites against UAVs and drones and to reinforce existing defenses."

The two countries will also "expand industrial defense cooperation, including the transfer of knowledge and technology to the local industry," the statement added.