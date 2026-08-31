 Contact Us
News World Israel, Greece sign €3B defense deal for ‘multi-layered’ air defense network

Israel, Greece sign €3B defense deal for ‘multi-layered’ air defense network

Israel's defense ministry announced Monday it had signed a deal with Athens worth approximately three billion euros (almost $3.5 billion) to set up the "Achilles Shield" aerial defense system for Greece.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published August 31,2026 02:59 PM
Updated August 31,2026 03:14 PM
Subscribe
ISRAEL, GREECE SIGN €3B DEFENSE DEAL FOR ‘MULTI-LAYERED’ AIR DEFENSE NETWORK
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo)

Israel and Greece have signed an approximately €3 billion ($3.5 billion) defense deal, dubbed "Achilles Shield," to provide Greece with its first integrated, "multi-layered" air defense network.

The system will integrate Israel's Spyder, Barak MX and David's Sling air defense systems, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The agreement was signed in Tel Aviv in the presence of senior officials from both countries, the ministry said.

A separate €26 million ($30 million) deal was also signed for Rafael's Drone Dome systems "to defend strategic sites against UAVs and drones and to reinforce existing defenses."

The two countries will also "expand industrial defense cooperation, including the transfer of knowledge and technology to the local industry," the statement added.