EU urges Iran to curb nuclear, missile programs, backs diplomatic efforts

The European Union on Monday urged Iran to curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, halt what it described as destabilizing activities and end its military support for Russia.

In a statement issued ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings in Asheville, US, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the EU also called on Tehran to cease "violence and repression against its own people."

The bloc said continued diplomatic efforts were necessary to reach a peace settlement, restore regional stability and ensure "full freedom of navigation and safe transit" through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The EU has adopted extensive sanctions to prevent Iran from exploiting the global economy and financial system to sustain its hostile actions and undermine international security," the statement said.

The EU added that it remained ready to take further measures when necessary to safeguard its security and interests, including freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

It also welcomed efforts aimed at persuading Iran to end what the bloc described as destabilizing activities and engage in peace negotiations "in good faith," including through additional economic pressure.

The statement specifically cited the US-led Operation Economic Outcast as part of those efforts.

"The EU will continue to work closely with the United States and other G7 and international partners to maintain pressure on Iran and contribute to de-escalation and regional stability," the statement added.