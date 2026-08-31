US to respond to Iranian attacks on forces in Middle East: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will retaliate against Iran following missile and drone attacks on American forces in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"We're going to hit them hard. There will be a response," Trump told Fox News.

He noted that US air defense systems intercepted most of the incoming fire. One missile was identified as "not going to hit anything significant," and US forces allowed it to pass through the airspace, Trump said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday it had struck the King Hussein and Azraq airbases in Jordan with ballistic missiles while also targeting Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE with explosive drones.

The IRGC said the operation was retaliation for a US strike on Larak Island on Sunday, which reportedly aimed to stop the placement of sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit point.

The US attack marked the first strikes on Iranian territory since late July, when the US ended a two-week bombing campaign against Tehran after Trump said a June memorandum of understanding was over.

Trump also expressed skepticism about a diplomatic breakthrough, saying Tehran wants a meeting. He said the Iranians "want to meet so badly" but added that he did not know if "you can count on them to make a deal."

He also claimed current US sanctions are "kicking in strongly." The US launched Operation Economic Outcast last week, targeting what Washington described as Iran's key economic lifelines, including its oil, shipping, aviation, gold, technology and digital asset sectors. Iran said the campaign against Tehran violates international law, describing the latest sanctions drive as "economic terrorism."